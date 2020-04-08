In defense of the editor:
Michael Nagy's letter in the Monday edition seems to ignore that The World also carries conservative columns by Pat Buchanan, John Stossel, and Byron York. Does he think his viewpoint is the only one deserving to be printed?
I commend the publisher and editor for continuing to present editorials from both sides in approximately balanced numbers.
Keep on doing what you do, and know that you have support out here.
By the way, I have been a registered Republican ever since getting the right to vote at age 21 (yes, that long ago). I have supported such noted Oregon Republicans as Tom McCall, Mark Hatfield, Bob Packwood, and (in House Dist. 23) John Schoon, Lane Shetterly, and Jim Thompson, and I voted for Knute Buehler two years ago.
Richard A. Horning
Bandon
