I want to welcome you and also thank you. The past few years have been rough in Coos Bay. Everyone has been complaining about The World newspaper. There have been complaints about it being too expensive, complaints about the lack of local news. Some have complained that the print has been so small that one cannot read it with glasses or even a magnifier.
So far, I am impressed with that you are doing. The paper is appealing to my eye and I am loving it. Kudos to you and keep up the good work.
On March 5, we were all wondering now what? It was nearly 9 p.m. and still no papers in Coos Bay or North Bend. I called the number for delivery and it was busy, busy, busy. I then dialed the number for Executive Editor and Amy answered. I was surprised and impressed. She explained the situation and told me that five employees were still working and also assured me that our papers would be delivered, and they were.
We now have good feelings about The World and hope you succeed. Our newspaper is important to us, and our local news is important to us as well.
Again, thank you and my best wishes for your success.
Martha Blochlinger
Englewood
