This impeachment exercise that the Democrats insisted on playing was totally bogus and unworthy. It is not really going to change anything but possibly strengthen President Trump's base. We can already see that the Republicans are standing strong and have actually gained some Democrat support.
All this because of a phone call and an investigation. Like Hillary said, "What difference does it make!" An investigation would either show that the Bidens were squeaky clean and then the Democrats and the Bidens would have the last laugh or, the Bidens were guilty, and in fact involved in corruption in Ukraine. Wouldn't the Democrats want to know that, so they wouldn't nominate someone who probably couldn't win. So actually, an investigation should have been welcomed by the Democrats. President Trump has been investigated constantly since he was elected.
Since all of this has been brought to light, it will come out eventually. You can't deny there could be something there that seems more than a coincidence when Vice President Biden was in charge of both China and Ukraine, and his son, Hunter, was able to profit considerably from both. I hope our taxpayer financial aid to Ukraine has been used properly.
Remember in 2012 when Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee and Harry Reid, a few days before the election, stated on the Senate floor that Mitt Romney had paid no income taxes. When truth revealed that he had and he was asked after the election why he had said that when it wasn't true, his response was, "Well, he didn't win, did he." Why did that not affect an election? Was Reid ever reprimanded?
Faye Albertson
Coquille