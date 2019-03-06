Within the last several weeks Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Dem. from New York, has added to her Green New Deal a request that we consider not having children to reduce global warming.
Using a term popularized by Jim Acosta of CNN this proposal represents a "disconnect" from the Democrats unwillingness to build a wall to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants into our country. After all, the "carbon footprint" of a citizen in Honduras is small compared with that of the same persons in the U.S.
So illegal immigration will increase global warming. Perhaps AOC wants to make up for the presence of these illegals in our country by having our citizens forgo having families.
James Nielsen
Coquille