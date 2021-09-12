In his remarks to The World (Sept. 3, 2021), Sheriff Zanni is clearly implying that our governor’s mask mandates should be called into question for violating the “Nuremberg Code” established in 1947 to prevent any repetition of the horrors of Nazi experimentation on people who were Jewish, handicapped or social outcasts.
Today, far more stringent regulations govern public health recommendations and drug development in the United States. Americans owe a huge debt of gratitude to thousands of volunteers. After being fully informed about the risks involved, some spent time in dangerous environments without masks. The results were compared to those who did wear masks in the carefully controlled experiments. The same is true of those who allowed themselves to be vaccinated before the risks were fully understood. One of the more serious side effects reported by Moderna reports two confirmed cases out of 346 million vaccinations. The risk of TTS and all known side effects are infinitesimal. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
Please ignore Mr. Zanni’s opinions. Wear masks as recommended by our governor and get vaccinated. It will save lives in our community.
Fred Betz
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In