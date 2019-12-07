Intriguing how the mind can flit from one image, fact, or event to another.
I was moved recently by a scene from the HBO drama “Chernobyl.” The entire population of a large area around the exploded core of the Soviet nuclear power plant had been evacuated. Animals had to be exterminated and buried under cement. In one sector three workers had to shoot cats and dogs craving human contact. Across the TV screen dogs ran toward their destruction.
My mind jumped to the thousands of Latino children that were separated from their parents at the Mexican/American border. We know now that the Trump Administration had planned approximately 26,000 separations, despite lacking the technological means to effect reunification.
Another jump. We have Donald Trump’s scheme to accuse Joe Biden of corruption during the upcoming 2020 presidential election, set up by Trump forcing Ukraine’s new prime minister to declare that Ukraine would investigate Biden and his son’s supposed participation in Ukraine’s supposed involvement in the 2016 U. S. presidential election to get Hillary Clinton elected — this to render false rock solid evidence that Russia had interfere to benefit Trump.
Next jump. Trump is supported by at least 40% of the voting public. A good friend of mine years ago noted: ”People believe what they want.” Every day GOP mouthpieces vilify, falsify, incite. Emotion trumps fact. We have a divided country and, alas, Trump, the worst of their worst.
Dishonesty, cruelty, lust for power, incompetence, ignorance and stupidity endangers us all.
Harold Titus
Florence