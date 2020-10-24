One indisputable accomplishment of President Trump is making America Number One in COVID-19 deaths worldwide.
Statistics compiled daily by Worldometer show current U.S. Covid deaths as well over 224,000 and growing. That is 1/5, or 20%, of all the million plus Covid fatalities around the world as reported by 214 countries. It also exceeds by far all American combat deaths in major 20th and 21st century wars excepting World War II.
It is staggering to realize America has lost more lives to Covid-19 in the nine months since February than our military lost in combat in over a century in WWI, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined. Yet, despite these numbers, Trump still assures us not to worry, everything is under control.
We know now from Bob Woodward's’ taped interviews with the President in February and March that he was fully informed about the deadly threat the Coronavirus posed for the American public. Yet Trump decided to suppress that information saying it might cause “panic” if widely known (i.e. upset the stock market and the economy when things were otherwise looking good for the Administration). Think of the havoc it could cause if Washington enforced stern measures like other nations were doing with some success to curtail the spread of the disease. Better let thousands suffer and die without fully knowing the threat they faced. Let state governments deal with that.
Since his own cure engineered by a host of the best doctors available both at Walter Reed Hospital and later at the White House, and with a new experimental vaccine and other medicines not available to the rest of us, it might seem Trump is right after all, Covid-19 is no terribly serious thing.
But for those already dead, and for the thousands more still sickening and dying every day, Trump’s callous disregard of warnings from the medical and scientific communities can only be seen as gross negligence of his duty to protect the nation. For that he should be held criminally accountable.
Frank Quinn
Bandon
