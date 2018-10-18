The voice of seniors?
Yesterday in the mail I received a flyer titled “Caddy McKeown was their voice” with a picture of a senior citizen who may be suffering with dementia.
In 2012, Representative McKeown voted to eliminate the “Oregon Senior Medical Deduction’ for tax year 2013 and replace it with the very restrictive and paltry “Senior Medical Subtraction” for tax year 2014. She was the voice that required 75 percent of the seniors I worked with to pay more Oregon State Income Taxes.
In 2014 Representative McKeown was ominously silent when the Speaker of the State House called for the “sunset” of the state tax credit for those who purchase Long Term Care Insurance for tax year 2015. The speaker said, “the people who purchase this insurance would buy it whether they got a state tax credit for it or not.” Seniors and near-seniors are the ones who purchase this insurance in order to defray the expenses of care, suggested by McKeown, and to decrease the finical burden on their survivors. Once again, seniors are paying more State Income Taxes.
With this kind of voice and lack of voice for seniors, I do not think we need Representative McKeown back in Salem. I will vote for Grier.
Jim Jochum
North Bend