About six months ago I decided to pay only my water bill and ignore the city fees.
So for six months I have paid only $21 for water and ignored the fees. The reason I did this was because I had just paid my property tax which takes care of the city fire, police, sewer, street, and a host of other things. Why would the city need to place fees, or taxes, on people who had already paid for city services in their property tax? The only reason I could see for the fee was poor management, and failure to use the right of the people to vote on taxes. The city did have a vote on public safety fees after they had already instituted it that kind of a sham was bound to fail, which it did.
Forward to yesterday when I received letters from the city informing me that I could no longer pay only my water bill, and that the city was going to collect the back fees, and shut off my water if I did not pay up. This places the water company in the position of a threatening collector for the city. It also violates the agreement I have with the water company to supply my water if I pay the water bill. It also makes a farce of the idea of a public utility dedicated to serving the public. If I owe the city, let the city collect using a regular collection agency because my water has nothing to do with the fees.
I will continue to pay the water company for my water as we agreed when I signed the agreement with them, and expect the city to collect their fees in a business manner, not threats, and extortion.
Claude O. Coffman
North Bend