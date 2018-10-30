I have always been so proud to have been born and raised in Coos Bay, and I look back fondly on my childhood there. It was a great place to grow up in the 70s and early 80s but as I grew older and the 80s became the 90s I also witnessed and personally experienced the families of the South Coast suffering from policy choices and economic forces well outside their own control.
I went off to school and eventually settled in Salem, started a business and a family and have also served in the Oregon Legislature for the last 12 years. I still have family in the Bay Area and often find myself feeling guilty that I didn't find a way to move back and try to bring the community back to economic health — but I know someone who did.
Caddy McKeown.
After college, this hometown girl went back and has become a backbone of the community for the last 3+ decades.
That’s why I’m urging you to vote for Caddy. She is a fighter and she is a fighter for you.
I now chair the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, where we deal with farming, timber and hunting. Caddy and Rep. David Brock Smith are both fantastic, pragmatic members of my committee. With their problem solving, bipartisan styles (and gentle reminder of where I came from) — the three of us make a formidable team for natural resource issues in Oregon. We are working together to repair the damage done to our rural communities over the last three decades. It’s not just in my committee that she shows her passion for restoring the South Coast. She’s bold in standing up to her own party’s leadership in Caucus and on the House floor, repeatedly crossing the aisle if their policy proposals don’t sync with yours.
In private meetings, when no one from Coos Bay is watching, I can't count how many times I have seen her convince the speaker, the governor and even federal senators and congressmen and women that the urban voters who primarily elected them don't understand the effects of a policy on the South Coast. These are uncomfortable moments for them, but time and time again they stand down out of respect for Caddy.
You can't afford to lose her.
Once a Pirate ... always a Pirate.
Brian Clem
Salem