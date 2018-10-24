It doesn’t take much imagination to figure out that Phil Shellabarger’s latest rant against the Democrats (The World, 10-22) started with his watching President Trump’s latest attempt to rally around the good old boys against a Democrat victory in November and beyond.
Shellabarger supports a president who lies about everything, cheats on his wives, steals from the American people by cheating on his taxes and dodged his patriotic service to his country by faking bone spurs so he could stay home safe and play golf. What a pathetic example this president has set for his followers.
This president is a loser and will go down as the most dishonest, despicable president in history. Trump believes in divide and conquer. He deliberately turns his followers against the Democrats so they’re too busy to question his latest cover up. Democrats are not the enemy; the enemy is one who tries to divide this country. Shellabarger should take the time to read history and how Hitler came to power. It began with divide and conquer.
Shellabarger’s latest letter attacks Democrats with lie after lie, just as his fearful leader does at his rallies. As a Democrat I support working people and families in hopes of making life better for them whether it is affordable health care, union wage jobs, or education. And above all, I encourage decency and honesty in all personal and business transactions. The Democrats I know pay their fair share of taxes, work hard, and are good neighbors and citizens. We all want and support clean air and water in a healthy environment. We believe in treating all humans with dignity and compassion.
If Shellabarger is against those values of decency, I feel sorry for him. Fear motivates anger. He, like his angry leader, must fear a Democratic victory in November.
Sharon Ramirez
North Bend