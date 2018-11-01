I am writing in support of Shannon Souza, candidate for State Senator in District 1. I met Shannon last spring during the primary candidate forums in Curry County and I was impressed by her energy, intellect, focus, and creativity. I am convinced that Shannon will engage with all citizens and legislators, regardless of party affiliation, to identify the best solutions possible for the problems we face. Her background as an environmental engineer in the pulp and paper industry, co-founder of a charter school, and owner of a solar consulting company will bring a valuable skill set to the legislature that I feel is sorely needed.
As a citizen of the coastal region of the state, I think that Curry and Coos counties will greatly benefit from having a state senator and representative that will both work across the aisle and who are intimately familiar with the unique set of challenges that we face living on the edge of the Earth. Souza and Smith will make an amazing legislative team for our area. I know them both and I know that they can and will work well together for our benefit.
For the above reasons, I encourage you to vote for Shannon Souza for Senate District 1!
Sharon Eblen
Brookings