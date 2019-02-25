I recently attended a Jordan Cove Coos Bay event and will have to say that I am impressed by all that the Jordan Cove Project team has done on this project thus far.
The team I’ve met is extremely transparent and responsive to many of the questions that the local residents have on the project. They are very approachable and willing to explain many of the technologies that are involved in building an LNG pipeline in Southern Oregon. With over 60 years of industry experience, there is no other company that I would trust more than the Jordan Cove Project.
During the Oregon Department of State Lands public comment period, many opposers voiced their concerns on the impacts this project will have on their water source without truly realizing all the mitigation projects the Jordan Cove team plans to use to minimize the impact to waterways and aquatic life. For example, after extensive discussions with landowners and conducting cultural and biological surveys, the project team was able to design a project that would avoid or minimize its impacts toward resources including archaeological sites, wetlands, and endangered species such as the Northern Spotted Owl, Marbled Murrelet and salmon. Another great example is the Jordan Cove Project’s Kentuck Salmon Habitat Restoration Project that would restore more than 100 acres of salt water marsh to provide salmon and other fish species with a critical rearing and feeding habitat.
As local residents many of us only heard about the negative impacts this project will have on our lives when in reality this may be the next best thing that has ever happened to us all.
Lawrence Kamph
North Bend