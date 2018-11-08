"The perfect location for the perfect project"
None of us "older folks" like to think too much about the future. We've already lived through years and years of adventures and challenges. But one thing comes to mind before we retire into our own happy retreats ... the Jordan Cove LNG project.
You probably already have your own preconceived notions of what this project will bring. Good or bad. But let me tell you one thing, this project will improve Southern Oregon and South Coast whether you like it not.
A pipeline crossing through four counties, with state-of-the-art manual and automatic shutdown systems, that will only transport gas to the Port of Coos Bay for export, is completely unheard of in the West Coast of the United States. And we will be the first to take full advantage of all it brings. This project will not only bring good-paying construction jobs for all our communities, but each community will benefit from thousands of other jobs in supporting industries like hospitality, tourism, health care, and retail.
With approximately $10 billion in private investment in Southern Oregon, the Jordan Cove LNG project will revitalize the Port of Coos Bay as a leading regional shipping hub for Oregon. What used to take 22 days of transport from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia will now be substantially cut to nine days shipping from the Port of Coos Bay. Think about the economic benefit this project will bring. This project will not only provide long-term employment opportunities but substantial community investment and annual contributions that will support critical public services like roads, public safety, school and libraries.
I may be an elder in this community, but I know a good project when I see one!
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay