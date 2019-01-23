Well it appears that Santa has brought us yet another government shutdown. As a wise man one told me, at least those (*****) aren't giving us more regulations or raising taxes.
There are some questions I have about these continuing shutdowns. (1) Why is it those in Washington who are responsible for hammering a budget for the government can vacate that responsibility and they still get paid? Wouldn't a better solution be if the members of Congress could not agree on total funding of the government their pay stops with out any hope of retroactive compensation. Do you think this solution would go a long way to making the shutdowns less prevalent.
(2) Why in the world do we have a government that employs three to four hundred thousand non-essential people? Has the federal government gotten so bloated that we now give jobs to individuals that aren't necessary for its function.
Please! Contact your public servant in D.C. that it's past time for them to get back to the job of governance, not grandstanding for television crews or pointing fingers.
David Rose
Myrtle Point