My name is Matt Lehman, and I am writing to endorse Caddy McKeown for State Representative.
I was born and raised in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield in 2001. I have known Caddy McKeown since I was a student at Marshfield High School. I had the opportunity to work with Representative McKeown when she was on the board for the ASPIRE program, which provides mentoring services for students going to college.
I served on the state committee with Caddy and was able to observe her compassion and desire to help students. What impressed me the most was her ability to see the big picture policies that would benefit the goals of the program and the individual needs of different students in the program. That ability to see both the big picture and the individual impact of policies and laws is what makes her a great representative for the South Coast.
I support Caddy McKeown for State Representative because I believe she is the candidate that best represents the South Coast. She is a Representative that will make decisions that benefit the entire community, not just the select few. Caddy has the record and clarity on issues that makes it clear she will continue to fight for the people of Oregon and the South Coast. Instead of dividing people, Caddy is a person who can bring us together and get real results for all Oregonians. Please join me in supporting Caddy McKeown this November.
Matthew Lehman
Portland