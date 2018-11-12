Make no mistake there are many of residents in Coos County who are not happy about the installation of smart meters by our local electric companies.
Nov. 1 we had a ‘town hall’ meeting for local residents to voice their concerns and over 70 people attended. Randal Barrett from Jackson County explained the health issues, privacy issues, and fire risk of these meters which do exist no matter what your electric company claims.
This was evident at the dog and pony propaganda show put on by Pacific Power on Thursday evening. When asked about the fire danger the rep said that yes they can catch on fire but that mainly occurs with businesses that have high usage.
What exactly does high usage mean? Are these meters not safe for businesses, apartment buildings, etc.? One rep demonstrated an EMF meter reading of an attendee’s cell phone emissions. The phone initially showed a high reading when turning on then calmed down. He then measured the smart meter which was merely plugged into a wall socket not a household or business electrical panel, so of course the reading was lower. When asked about the reading levels once an appliance or furnace turns on or once these meters are actually attached to an electrical panel, he pointed to his best guess on his chart, not a fact base answer.
Am I supposed to believe his estimate? I was at a friend’s house yesterday who demonstrated with his EMF meter how the smart meter pulses every 30 to 45 seconds at a very high rate. These meters obviously have not been proven to be safe. They are an invasive spying EMF emitting computer being attached to our residences and businesses against our will, and frankly I do not want to be a guinea pig.
Amy Levin
Coos Bay