(The World, Dec. 19 issue) Regarding the impeachment, Rod Schilling, county chair of the Coos County Republican Party is quoted as saying, "It doesn't mean anything and who cares," I take that to mean that Schilling's "who cares" covers the President's lying, name calling, denigrating people who have served our country, and making us the laughing stock of the world as well as setting a horrid example for our youngsters, taking credit for the economy and lowering taxes all while raising the national debt ... just for starters.
I doubt The World will publish this challenge to all people, Republican, Independent, Democrat, voter, non voter, citizen or not to write to The World a simple two word letter saying "I care." Let's show Mr. Schilling who cares!
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay