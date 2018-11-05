On June 15 of last year, Dallas Heard (OR-SD1), our appointed, incumbent state senator voted against House Bill 2391.
HB 2391 was introduced to lower insurance premiums of the most vulnerable Oregonians and protect those receiving benefits through the Oregon Health Plan. This bill, which was passed and signed into law, was then overwhelmingly affirmed by the electorate as Measure 101.
Fortunately, Mr. Heard’s challenger Shannon Souza, whom he was not willing to debate, supports “healthcare for everyone.” In fact, she backs “programs that are designed to support and encourage our citizens in the pursuit of self-reliance.” Hopefully, we can all agree, whether Democrat or Republican, that self-reliance is a good thing. This is one of the many reasons why I am voting for Shannon Souza to become the next Senator of District One this Tuesday, November 6.
Patrick Coulson
Bandon