Dear Coos Bay/NorthBend area,
I am so proud of us. I am admittedly a bit biased as I was born and raised here. Nonetheless, we are a special and unique place! Our area, by design, has been isolated to prevent us from being an economic threat to other cities in our state. This has contributed to our financial woes through the years, but has protected the pristine beauty of nature here. It may also have prevented a greater exposure to the Covid-19 virus.
We do not know what the impact will be from the pandemic or what the future holds, but what we do know is; we’re all in this together. To make it through we will need to ‘have each other’s back’ in an unprecedented way in our community.
We are so fortunate to have fishermen (and women), dairymen, farmers, ranchers, and master gardeners here, and are surrounded by good land and water to help us all be food secure. Please buy locally when ever possible to help our neighbor’s businesses.
If you know how to garden, would you consider planting extra this year to help out friends, and teach others how to raise vegetables; keeping social distancing of course. If you have land, but are not skilled at raising crops or livestock, would you allow your property to be used and share the harvest? Are you skilled at raising backyard chickens, will you teach others how? Or perhaps build coops, or donate supplies for them. Do you know how to cook from scratch, will you teach your neighbor, and employ ‘no waste’ cooking techniques? What other ways can we help each other survive and thrive?
Currently a great concern is for our small businesses that are struggling, and may be failing. How can we save them? I do not know where to begin, or how to go about helping each other. The worldlink or facebook may be a great place to teach others how to plant a seed, or let us know of a need. May we adapt and adopt the armed forces motto of ‘never leaving a man, woman, or child behind;’ or in want.
Thank you for reading this, and considering how to help our friends and neighbors during this uncertain time.
"Grandma" Rose Bloom
Semi-retired community member
