In regard to the letter written by Mrs. Charlotte Koepke (Dec. 19) I would remind readers of the words by Edmund Burke:
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing."
We are living times when this President turns lies into truths and truths into lies. This requires that voices of dissent be heard.
Yes, I also care.
I care that the Constitution be respected.
I care that the man who represents my country be one who respects women.
I care that a president show his taxes.
I also care that he respect the planet, and finally I care that my president conduct himself with the dignity that his status demands.
Silvia Keenan
Coos Bay