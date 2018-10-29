This midterm election is one of the most important in our lives. Recently, 91 scientists from 40 countries analyzed over 6,000 scientific studies over three years and found that climate catastrophe is here.
Two degrees of warming will change the world's weather patterns to the point of chaos. Flooding and hurricanes will become more frequent and extreme. Heat, droughts, fires more intense. The world's glaciers are rapidly melting. Water will become more scarce and fisheries will continue to shrink. Populations will be displaced all over the world. We need less carbon-based fuels and more sustainable energy ASAP.
Here in Coos County Katy Eymann is the candidate who will stop the only export of fossil fuels on the Pacific Coast. Kate Brown, Peter DeFazio, Shannon Souza, and Eldon Rollins will work to continue Oregon's progressive environmental standards in our national and state legislatures.
If you plan to live another 10 years, if you have children or grandchildren, how you vote on Nov. 6 matters. Vote for the planet!
Myra Lawson
Bandon