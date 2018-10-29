As I have maintained and objected to the inequity, the inefficiency and downright cruelty of using the flat fee basis to collect your Public Safety Fee, since you proposed the first $5 to hire two policemen. A few months ago it suddenly became $15, and now on the upcoming ballot you ask the public to vote for another $10, bringing it up to $25 for every customer of the CB-NB Water Board, equally to Safeway as well as their employees. And equally to the renter as well as to the owner of a million dollar home.
As I repeatedly reminded you, people and property cause crime and not hooking up with water and sewer.
The inefficiency of using the customer base should have told you how limited the collection would be and not a surprise you needed to raise it $10 two times ($20 in less than two years). The question is how much more blood you have to squeeze out of the turnip to sufficiently support our safety net? You obviously know the difficulty you will cause some with a $15 or $25 fee and counter with the threat of turning off the service. Who are you serving?
Resolution 3253 that you will vote on tonight, to hook up with Coos Bay for the collection and enforcement, entrenches this poor flat fee levy. Is this a deliberate step or a slip in consolidating Coos Bay and North Bend? Will you then follow CB proposal of a fee for street maintenance using the same defective method to charge the same fee to a person without a car, but a Water Board customer, and an outfit with a fleet of trucks and moving equipment?
And isn’t it a little late for ordinance 2026 to authorize the Water Board to do all this collecting. Does this question the legitimacy of the past collections?
Since we did not vote for the first $15, many may not be aware that the $10 raise in the ballot is on top of that. But I see a slim chance anyone voting for that and you will still need the money. Maybe then you will look for a more efficient and equitable way to raise money for our well-earned policemen and firemen.
Jan Dilley
North Bend