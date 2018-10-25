Several mailers from the Teri Grier campaign (for 9th District Representative) have graced my mailbox in the past few weeks, but one was especially puzzling. It says, “Teri moved to the Oregon coast following a serious medical illness that left her hospitalized. Soon after, she declared medical bankruptcy.”
Further down it says that her illness and financial struggles “revealed the importance of access to quality and affordable healthcare — not for some, but for everyone.” Which begs the question, if she is so in favor of health care for everyone, why is she running as a Republican?
“Access to healthcare” language comes directly from Republican talking points. What Republicans generally mean by that is access for anyone who can afford to pay for it. In over a decade of opposing the ACA, their party has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on hearings and votes to criticize and repeal the ACA, yet they have been unable to present a better plan. Or any plan at all, really. (And, by the way, the Trump Administration just yesterday issued a directive that will allow insurance companies to sell junk insurance plans that do not cover pre-existing conditions, renewable up to three years. The ACA limited these plans to 90 days.)
So back to Teri Grier. Did Ms. Grier just move here from Arizona or D.C., where she lived before, to enjoy Oregon’s generosity when she needed health care? I worked with a woman who did just that. She and her three children moved here because of North Dakota’s failure to provide services despite a booming oil economy. I find it interesting that, in a radio interview, Teri Grier criticized people who migrate to take advantage of better conditions in other places.
Please tell us your whole story, Teri. And you also must tell us EXACTLY how, working within the miserly Republican Party, who legislate almost solely for the benefit of the wealthy, you believe you can improve our health care system to help “those who need it most?”
Vicki Dunaway
Florence