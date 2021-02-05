House Bill 2238 – what is it and where is it. Sunday, January 31, I was first made aware of what was circulating regarding HB2238. I could hardly believe what I was hearing that, if passed, this bill would give the governor the power to seize, should an emergency be declared, any property belonging to citizens if deemed necessary. It does indeed say that. Further it would allow power to control, restrict and regulate by rationing, freezing, use of quotas, …. well, go on the site and read it for yourself. Currently this bill resides with the Rules Committee. It sits there at this time as the original chief sponsor, Marty Wilde, Democrat district 11, has withdrawn his name and there is, at this time, no other chief sponsor. I obtained this information by contacting certain legislators. If this information is incorrect, please inform me. In this letter, I do not wish to speak for or against this bill. However, I want to make sure that anyone who has not heard of it or researched it will at this time go on line or call any representative and review the actual content and wording of the bill. Then they can decide for themselves if this is the type of legislation Oregon should have. Should you support it, be assured if such a bill should pass, supporters will not be exempt from seizure.
One further comment – the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitutions, in addition to the well-known rights, reads “…nor shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law: nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” HB2238 states that no compensation shall be made.
Mary E. Gebhardt
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In