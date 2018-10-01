Brett Kavanaugh has just been approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and his nomination forwarded to the full Senate for approval.
I am grateful this happened and hope the full Senate confirms him to the Supreme Court. I believe that the Democrats conducted a despicable campaign of character assassination against Judge Kavanaugh to prevent his confirmation.
Furthermore, I believe that Christine Ford who accused him of sexual assault (35 years ago!) is a Trump hating resistor who was so inflamed by her cause that she was willing to commit perjury to stop his confirmation. Using her willingness to do so I believe the Democrats, including Jeff Merkley, schemed callously to use this as an opportunity to both stop Kavanaugh's confirmation and injure Republican prospects in the upcoming mid-term elections. You say these are unproven allegations? — but this is the same tactic used by the Democrats and Ford against Judge Kavanaugh and the Republicans!
James Nielsen
Coquille