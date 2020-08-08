Hoorah for Governor Kate Brown! Not only has she saved hundreds of Oregon lives with quick decisions on how to handle the deadly coronavirus, she also faced down Trump’s stormtroopers in Portland.
When you looked at coronavirus deaths per 100,000 population, you will find that Oregon has been safer from the virus than most other states. The only states that are better have a much less population or the people are geographically widespread. It also helps to live on an island.
Governor Brown acted early to shut down schools and control access to businesses in the state. Both decisions were unpopular at the time, but the success is in the death rate. Early use of masks helped as well as early social distancing.
Brown, however, could not have succeded with her draconian policies without huge cooperation from Oregon citizens. I have seen few violaters of the mask policy in Coos County, even earlier this year. Our county has had some positive COVID-19 tests but no deaths, thanks to the self-discipline of our fellow citizens and Brown’s edicts.
Governor Brown also stood up to Trump’s stormtroopers in Portland, saying she did not need them to resolve the conflicts there. She proved that the masked, armed and anonymous gang of DHS ruffians made the situation worse by their presence by quickly calming the situation down with negotiations once the pseudo-soldiers left.
Now, we in Oregon have to continue fighting Trump’s virus by staying masked and staying apart. Brown and other governors also have a big decision to make regarding opening schools. As a retired teacher I do not envy those who have to make that decision.
One thing we must realize, though, is that such decisions will be local. As one state legislator said recently, “We cannot count on the feds to do anything in a timely fashion.”
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay
