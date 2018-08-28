Recently there have been more homeless people on the streets. Well maybe not more but certainly more visible of late. The faces are exhausted and their stares are empty. The bodies showing the wear and tear of homelessness and malnutrition. Their skin burnt brown from the sun, and their bones are clearly visible under their skin.
Homelessness in this county just became harder. THE House, that has been open since the 70s, has discontinued its feeding program. By far, THE’s ongoing mission of providing a hot meal to anyone in need 365 days a year has had a great deal of impact in our community providing a safety net.
Today the only hot meals available are through the Mission, Devereux Center and through a handful of churches who provide a hot meal on weekly or biweekly basis. At a glance many will tell themselves that all is well and in hand. The reality, however, is not so clear.
Religious organizations are providing meals and in theory that should be enough. With that said, meals often include prosthelytization as its core.
The meals themselves are not following best practices and the caloric needs of adults living on the streets walking miles a day are not being met. The result of too few calories is taking its toll, and many of the homeless in this area are underweight and beginning to look like survivors of concentration camps.
In this community we are standing passively aside and accepting this as business as they continue their slow decline into starvation as people tell themselves platitudes and choose to believe that homeless have SNAP (food stamps) and places they can go for food but those are just the little lies we tell ourselves so we can sleep at night.
After the year I spent as the director of THE House, merely 40 percent of the chronically homeless and those with persistent serious mental illness had food stamps. About 30 percent received nothing at all. These people have no income and no SNAP benefits relying on the charity of others.
This community needs a solution not more talking!
Leslie Lintner
North Bend