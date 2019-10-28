I am a VISTA serving in the community and have had all my housing opportunities thwarted or have fallen through due to the Housing Authority in North Bend, of which I have a voucher to serve in the area.
I see first hand what it's like to be homeless. I am here trying to help rehabilitate homes in the area and cannot believe what I've gone through. I believe anyone else looking for homes has given up.
The red tape is profound and ridiculous and for any agency to do what's been done to me should be evaluated for better service to this and any community.
This morning I went to the neighborhood swimming pool to take a shower and the young man at counter would not believe I was homeless. But homelessness has no face, really, it's the neighbor down the street this kids' schoolmate — anyone not just looking for a handout but a hand up.
We need to help those in need and transitioning to help in communities. Please take a moment and look around you ... you'll be surprised. By the way, the shower was lukewarm at best FYI. I hope you'll reach out to me. I came to help not be in such a predicament myself. Thank you!
Robyn Belinskey
North Bend