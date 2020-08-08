We old “fogies” need to get with the program. Seems like most everything except haircuts and dental care is available online. Libraries are now only open a few hours a week and the staffs have proven that with the exception of tech support everything else and even more than before is available to us patrons online via downloads or Zoom. It seems that because of staff efficiency even those few open hours wouldn't be necessary if we old fogies would update our horse and buggy habits to using modern technology.
Seems silly to me to spend our taxpayer money for the City of Coos Bay to build a new library to house its dead tree version book collection as well as video and other media that they are also making available online. Staff could work from home in their PJs and save commute expenses to boot.
North Bend has a beautiful dead tree storage aka library building with a huge empty parking lot with easy off and on coming from the north. With the existing straight through building entrance and exit it seems silly to me that the City Fathers would spend taxpayer money and argue with locals about making more dead trees by cutting those in Simpson Park to replace the aging visitor center currently located at the base of the off bridge speedway ramp instead of relocating that service to the library building, which also might entice visitors to visit downtown shops.
And need I add what with GPS and all the money spent for online advertising of what the South Coast has to offer, visitor centers are becoming more like very expensive potty stops. And the library building already has nice restrooms right off that entrance/exit location.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
