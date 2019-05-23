A response to Bi-Coastal Media’s onslaught of support local business ads.
My wife and I moved here almost two years ago, now. Having grown up in numerous small towns across the country, I made it a priority to support local businesses from the start. We’ve found it to be incredibly frustrating, sometimes impossible. You are driving us to Amazon, and we hate Amazon. Here are a few notes on how you, our local businesses, can help us support you.
Take modern payment methods. Even farmers at market stands take plastic. Stop fearing technology. If it's about the transaction fees, raise your prices to cover them. Some of you are selling produce and can't afford that, I get it. Some of you are selling antiques, though, and this becomes a problem when I want to buy a piece of antique furniture with a three-figure price tag.
Have websites. Stop using Facebook as a business website. WordPress sites can be free, hosting can cost next to nothing, and there are a lot of local small businesses who will do the hard work for you. This would also support local businesses. If you already have a website, keep it up to date. Advertising products and services that you no longer offer, or mis-advertising open hours, will cause me to visit once and never return. It feels dishonest.
Don't make it inconvenient for me to shop in your store. Shopping, outside of holiday times, is generally considered a chore these days. It involves leaving our homes, driving, finding a parking spot, looking at merchandise hoping to find something we need that's of acceptable quality and affordable price, then waiting in line to pay, dragging our purchase to our car, and — all too frequently around here - repeating the process several more times throughout the day, because we have no department stores. Please stop making me wait so long to get this obnoxious procession started. So many of you open at 10 a.m. or later that I never get to your shops before I'm already burnt out on shopping. I don't want to wait around all day for you to open. I want to get in, get out, and be back home before the summer heat sets in, or before the tourist traffic gets out of hand, or before the game starts.
Chris Dostal
Myrtle Point