Recently I took some very warm thermal and flannel night clothes, underwear, hats, etc. to the church at the top of Central Street, where they are letting homeless people camp in trailers, tents, motor homes, campers, etc. I gave the things to a lady that came out of a tent. Then the pastor came out and talked to me, telling me the lady I gave to can really use the things. Then he told me, they wear the things until so dirty that they throw them away, because they have no money for the laundromat. And I thought wow, what a waste of nice things, like I had just given the lady. The things I had given were worth about $150 and to think it was going to be thrown away when it got too dirty to wear, got me trying to think of a way they didn’t have to be thrown away. I also thought if I gave the lady money for a laundry mat she probably had no way to get there.
This is why wherever you see homeless people or where they have been, you see piles of dirty clothes and blankets. This is causing lots of garbage of good stuff that just needs to be washed and reused, not thrown away.
There is a lot of free food and some shelters given to homeless people, but what is really also needed is some type of dirty clothes and blanket pickup from homeless people so those things can be laundered and given back out to the homeless, all clean. Some of these people have no way to get to or money to pay for using a laundromat.
I see no sense at all of just throwing good clothes and blankets away because they are dirty.
They need big industrial washers and dryers someplace to clean all this, and be reused.
Claudia Craig
Charleston