This is an open letter to Sen. Ron Wyden:
This letter is to ask what you are doing about the rioting, looking and destruction that is going on in Portland. So far, I have heard no criticism or condemnation of these acts from you or Sen. Merkley. Even if it's OK with you, you are to represent all the citizens of Oregon, and a lot of us are not OK with what's been going on for over 60 days.
It seems the mayor of Portland and other city leaders don't want any help from the federal government, so can't you step in and at least voice your opinion to get help? Obviously, this can't go on, and I'm so disappointed in your response, which seems nonexistent and to blame President Trump for his action to protect people's lives and the U.S. government's property. Have you personally seen the destruction, grafitti, garbage and ruin from these "peaceful" protestors? It's a disgrace!
This is your city, the city where you would probably live, if you lived in Oregon, but as the Senator from Oregon, you seem to be doing nothing but criticize the President. You are a member of the highest deliberative function of the U.S. Congress, but where do you stand? I would think that you would want better for your state. That's your job!
This hearing today to question our Attorney General was a farce. The angry Democrats doing the questioning didn't want to hear his answers, only to blame. The stage was already set when Chairman Nadler had stated that antifa was a myth. This is your opportunity to step up with Senator Merkley to show a reasonable voice to help end this chaos, before it moves to other cities, and help save our state.
Faye Albertson
Coquille
