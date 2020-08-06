Letter to the Editor

Consider signing your name to a petition to change from a legislator-driven redistricting process to a citizen commission. We have a few days left before they count the names up and see if we can get a ballot initiative to end gerrymandering (that would be good!).

Google "People Not Politicians Oregon" or use this link: https://www.peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com/our-proposal/howitworks/

Jenny Jones

North Bend

