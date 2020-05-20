Out of an abundance of caution, the Coquille Valley Garden Club has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Town and Country Garden Tour, planned for July 11. Ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and possible public event restrictions, were deciding factors.
The Coquille Valley Garden Club volunteers will continue to bring beautification to the City of Coquille by sponsoring, and seasonally managing, planters in the downtown area. Garden Club volunteers will also care for the Clock Tower garden, and gorgeous hanging baskets, created by Coquille Gardens.
Stay safe, and enjoy a healthy and joyful gardening season!
Respectfully,
Glenda Hales
Coquille Valley Garden Club
