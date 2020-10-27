Dallas Heard’s record makes it clear he is not about protecting the little guy. Even during a pandemic, he voted against protecting tenants from eviction for non-payment of rent. Luckily the bill passed anyway, so the tenants of SD1 are protected, but no thanks to Heard. Kat Stone RN is better than Heard.
In these days and times, if one gets evicted, they have no place to go. We already had a housing crisis before this public health crisis hit. So Heard actually voted to do something that would increase the number of people who are homeless. I want someone who wants to solve problems and thinks of the human cost to their actions. Vote Kat Stone for Oregon Senate District 1
Donna Nelson
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In