With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day upon us on April 22nd, we are already reducing our carbon footprint during the pandemic by severely curtailing travel. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. Yes, that.

A recent article in the respected journal Nature argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University's prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources. Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating.

We can begin with a 1-minute NY Times food test at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/04/30/climate/your-diet-quiz-global-warming.html. Then, let's celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at our supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.

Clyde Bustamante of Coos Bay

