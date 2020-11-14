Your headline on Nov. 10 is a total lie. Biden is not elected and is not even the President-elect and will not be even if he does end up beating President Trump, until the Electoral College meets in mid-December. That is unless we have now established the Main Stream Media as the one that determines who leads the country. If he wins, the Democrat Party and MSM will have totally eliminated any last vestige of credibility that may have remained.
Biden's statement that we should all heal now is rather hypocritical. Maybe he just spelled it incorrectly and really meant heel. How much healing have they tried to do over the past 4 years?
Larry Grove
Bandon
