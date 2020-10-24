Have you noticed that the North Bend City Council always says that people don’t ever come to their meetings and speak out to express their feelings about a particular issue that affects our city?
I was one of those citizens who attended several City Council meetings and used my “three minutes” to express my opinions on the public safety fee and asked for a simple justification for assessing the ever-increasing fee on my water bill. I presented them with a comparison of the number of police officers required to protect the five square miles of North Bend compared with the number of officers Coos Bay had to protect three times more area and 6,000 more citizens. At that time, Coos Bay was sufficiently protecting its city with only one more officer than North Bend. After completing my presentation to the entire Council, our current mayor said he would speak to the chief and get back to me. It has been over a year since I spoke at that meeting and I have yet to hear from the mayor or any city councilor. The very same people who we elect to represent us. Unfortunately, too many people don’t speak out to our elected leaders anymore because they know it doesn’t go anywhere.
My experience with the City Council is the same as many other of my friends, family and neighbors. I have very little faith at the moment that our voices are actually being listened to and very little faith that this will change without some significant changes in our city hall. This election is about the citizens of North Bend taking back our city and electing people who will be action-oriented and truly listen to each of us.
My 92 years of common sense, wisdom and personal experience tells me that the best person to lead the change our city so desperately needs is James Rose. He will be a mayor that will listen and always respect our vote. We also need City Council members who will listen to us, speak on our behalf and act in our best interest.
Gordon Lentz
North Bend
