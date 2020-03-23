Hauser Rural Fire Association would like to extend a most heartfelt THANK YOU to the merchants, businesses, entertainers, volunteers and citizens who helped make the Hauser Fire Association’s 45th annual Spaghetti Feed a huge success.

It is because of the support we receive from the community that we are able to raise the monies we use to help support the Hauser Fire Department, Hauser citizens who suffer losses and need a little assistance, and recognition of the hard working volunteers who make up the Hauser Fire Department.

The Hauser Fire Association annual Spaghetti Feed is a Hauser community event that is only possible because of the support of the larger Coos Bay/North Bend community and we greatly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you. 

Ray Daniels

Hauser Rural Fire Protection District Association

