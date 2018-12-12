The first two of six pieces of adult gym equipment have been installed at John Topits Park and are now being enjoyed.
The existing site is ready to receive additional units, which may be installed at some future date, dependent on donations by the public and the capable hands at City Hall.
This top of the line equipment is located at the southernmost end of the lower parking lot at Empire Lakes, below the two no parking signs, near the kids playground.
Many thanks to all of you who contributed time, money, and moral support that helped make this vision a reality.
Don Hynes
Coos Bay