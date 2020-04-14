Because of the myriad of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration at Southwestern Oregon Community College is considering reducing several full time faculty members. The reduction of SWOCC faculty, especially during this critical time, is a poor idea as it would severely damage the college’s ability to fulfill its mission to serve our students and the community at large.
The current global crisis will not necessarily result in a drop in enrollment at SWOCC. In fact, it will most likely bolster enrollment. Unemployment rates are increasing nationwide and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Previous historical data clearly shows that when the economy is struggling, enrollment in college increases. We are fortunate that registration for this term remains strong as faculty and staff have done an exceptional job converting face-to-face classes to online and preparing students for this format. Both the student-services staff and the faculty are hard at work communicating with students who begin spring term on April 6th.
Now more than ever we have important questions that need to be asked, opportunities that need to be explored, and careers that need to be built. All these undertakings, whether inspired by fear or hope, take place on college campuses. We must have full time faculty in place to facilitate these undertakings. Now more than ever, education is needed to counter the worry and unease, as well as misinformation, that accompany this crisis. In such a time as this we must offer essential skills such as critical thinking and writing; job skills for nurses, teachers, emergency responders and safety professionals; and a path to STEAM careers. These skills are necessary for both students who plan to continue at four-year schools and for students who seek to use their education for the benefit of our community. Reducing several full time faculty members would make it extremely difficult for the college to accomplish these goals. Decision makers at Southwestern must realize that the college is the vanguard of the recovery to come. The current reduction plan seems reactionary rather than visionary. The administration’s recent decision to close Family Center programs for the foreseeable future, including the preschool that has served the community for almost 20 years, is a clear example of how these deep cuts will harm the people we need to help the most right now.
Southwestern is one of our region’s greatest assets. Hope and knowledge are irrevocably linked and eliminating teaching positions will harm our community’s recovery and only increase any uncertainties people might feel about the future. Southwestern should retain its full-time faculty and let the community know we have brighter days ahead of us.
Submitted by:
The Southwestern Community College American Federation of Teachers Local 3190
