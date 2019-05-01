Another successful Myrtle Point Rotary Auction has come and gone and there is nothing left to do except thank all the wonderful people who support us both in the donation of items as well as being active participants at our auction. Our annual event grossed approximately $53,000 which will be used in the local community for scholarships as well as support of local and global projects.
Our theme this year, “There’s No Place Like Home!” echoes our feelings toward our community. The room was filled with friends and neighbors and they all came to support our annual event. We had the expected rivalries with our Duck and Beaver schoolhouse tables, generously donated by District 41 and refurbished by Pete’s Collision and our own MPHS woodshop. Great thanks go out to all our donors with a special thanks to the great programs at our wonderful District 41. We had items from the metal shop, wood shop, booster club, printshop as well as a donation from our own FFA program. What a great feeling seeing these talented kids supporting our community.
Our auctioneer, Jeff Mornarich, Roseburg Attorney at Law, is indispensable to our success. Myrtle Point Rotary also has several “friends of Rotary” who donate their time and expertise to our event. Special thanks to Kathy Little, “Stacks & Racks BBQ”, by Doug Ligons, The Hitner Family, Katie Little and Erica Hubbard, Stacy Murray and the Spruce Street Bar & Grill.
To our wonderful Rotarians who gave tirelessly of your time, donations of wonderful auction items and financial support of the event, you were awesome. Don’t ever let anyone say there is nothing going on in Myrtle Point. We have the best Rotarians, the best business support and the best community!
Make sure and come next year. The Rotary Auction is our big fundraiser and we put our heart and soul into it. Our club thanks every one of you who joined us this year and look forward to seeing you again next year.
Julie Groves
Myrtle Point