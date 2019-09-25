Recently, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) Dem. from New York has added to her Green New Deal a request that people consider not having children to reduce global warming. Using a term popularized by Jim Acosta of CNN this proposal is a "disconnect" from the Democrats unwillingness or opposition to building a border wall to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants into our country. After all, the "carbon footprint" of a citizen in Central America is small compared with that same person's after they illegally enter and stay in the U.S. Additionally, the presence of these illegal immigrants increases our country's population which is why AOC wants us to reduce the size of our families. Perhaps AOC wants to make up for the presence of these illegals in our country by having our citizens forgo having families.
James Nielsen
Coquille