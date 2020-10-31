I would like to take this opportunity to thank Charleston Fire Department for their quick action son a fire that they responded to on Libby Lane near the B.A.C.A.P.A. ball field. This was approximately one hour after the North Bank fire started to burn out of control on 9/8/2020.
When Charleston fire arrived on scene they immediately requested traffic control as their fire apparatus was blocking one lane of traffic. I arrived on scene and observed two firefighters racing to remove an attack line from the fire truck and immediately cutting their own trail through thick underbrush towards the fire. I could clearly hear and see the fire was growing fast and was definitely concerned about it getting out of control.
Several fire trucks from outside agencies arrived on scene to supply additional water. Not long after as smoke and debris filled the sky fire fighters were able to get the fire under control.
I would like to personally thank volunteer firefighters Zach Breitkreutz, Austin Cybulski, and assistant fire chief Jerry Huff for their quick response and brave actions to quickly get the fire under control.
Chief Jerry Merritt
Coquille Tribal Police Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In