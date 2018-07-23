Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards $12,000 grant to serve area veterans.
Funds will be used to continue providing services including claims for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). DIC is a tax free monthly benefit paid to eligible survivors of military service members who died in the line of duty or whose death resulted from a service related injury or disease. Spouses of veterans may file anytime after the death of the veteran. Many Vietnam veterans are passing away from agent orange presumptive diseases such as, but not limited to, diabetes type II, multiple myeloma or ischemic heart disease making their surviving spouses eligible for DIC.
SOVO is a non-profit 501c3 all volunteer organization providing free services to veterans, dependents and survivors. We are located upstairs in Pony Village Mall Suite 212. Check us out at www.sovo4vets.com.
Thomas Benz
North Bend