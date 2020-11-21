In the United States of America, we enjoy freedoms that are envied across the world. The freedom of speech, religion, and the right to peacefully assemble are just a few of the rights that we treasure and should protect. Individual liberty is the most powerful tool in the world for making positive change and will allow us as a nation to overcome any obstacle whether it is a Politian who has exceeded their authority, or a virus.
Across the US, Governors such as Kate Brown in Oregon keep demanding that we sacrifice our essential liberties for temporary safety. In under a year, Governors have turned their democracy loving states into dictatorships where the edicts of the Governor are the rule of law. The latest order in Oregon makes it illegal for citizens to visit their own family members for Thanksgiving, for Churches to gather and worship as they please, and for “unnecessary” businesses to close their doors, possibly forever. Governor’s like Kate Brown and others once stood for “my body, my choice” but that has suddenly disappeared when it comes to wearing a face mask, or hugging our loved ones, even for the last time.
American’s have the right to choose what to do with their own lives, bodies, and businesses and it is up to the American people to stand up and protect those rights. I call for all Americans to stand for their right to choose. Wear a mask if you want to and don’t wear it if you don’t want to. Run your business as you see fit, not how a politician sees fit. If we all stand as one, no one and nothing can stop us.
“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin.
Taylor Underwood
North Bend
