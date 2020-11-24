Our governor has issued edicts to limit our travel, our worship and our family activities for Thanksgiving. Now she wants neighbor to turn in neighbor.
What's next, an edict for us to go to where we will be loaded on cattle cars?
At some point we need to ask ourselves; are we free, free to decide as individuals concerning our God-given rights?
You know those rights we once cherish called life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness protected by our Constitution.
Or are we to bow down to the edicts of someone who acts more like a queen than an elected governor sworn to up hold that Constitution?
As for me, I will not comply with tyranny.
Joe Wilson
Gold Beach
