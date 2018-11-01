My sacred responsibility was instructing government and history, teaching democracy the most important gift students need protect and advocating democracy taken for granted was dangerous.
Events lead me to believe my words prophetic.
There’s no understanding of government. Government is laws and customs we live by sharing a need for rules and laws for peaceful lives. Supreme law is our Constitution. Most don’t know what the first three articles establish. There’s no knowledge of rule of law. Most Americans believe adhering to law a matter of convenience, civic duty a matter of choice.
Pogo said, ”We have seen the enemy and he is us.”
Lost is civility and national purpose. Government should be four year mandatory pass in high school.
In the classical sense, democracy makes us all liberal. Do any of us want times where life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and private property revert to monarchy, plutocracy or authoritarian dictatorship, exactly what the founding fathers were rebelling against having garnered from 17th century, liberal European political thinkers? Today liberal has been weaponized as unpatriotic. Democracy is a liberal concept.
We blame for our anger yet need each other as we continue being attacked militarily, electronically. All need defend America, not just one faction. Some promote another Civil War a good thing. It’s unpatriotic and plays into hands of those hoping we fail. Let’s restore civility in civic discourse and political institutions. Our daggers, hopelessly drawn, subvert something Americans have always shown brilliance accomplishing, compromise. We failed once 1861-1865. Need we revisit madness costing bloodshed and horrific grief? It’s regressive, delivering us to our real global adversaries as we attack one another verbally and physically.
Attacking institutions like the free press plays into our adversaries plans as well.
At war since 2001, tragically, our youth have never known peace in their lifetime. America hasn’t something to unite us since winning World War II. A constant state of war has trickled down to the citizenry. War with ourselves delights those who wish us to fail. Success to our enemies is creating distrust in our fellow citizens, our political institutions, and our elections. They are succeeding. When our nation is being attacked militarily or electronically, giving aid and comfort to the enemy is an act of sedition. That’s a Constitutional fact.
When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor we did not send admiration or praise. We sent Jimmy Doolittle.
Jeffery Eberwein
Coos Bay