If one reads between the lines of what Mr. Z. has written in the past condemning our culture and touting the benefits of various forms of socialism it is not difficult to discern his desire for more big government control.
Concerning creditability and “10,000 registered lies…” of the current administration I do remember some from the past Mr. Z. “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.” “If you like your insurance you can keep your insurance.” “This will save you, on average, $2,500 dollars on your medical insurance each year.” The almost trillion dollar stimulus bill will help the economy (no complaint by Mr. Z. then about debt). GDP annual growth of less than 2% and high unemployment is “the new normal”. In my opinion it is best to never believe every word a politician utters.
True, Mr. Z. did not criticize the current unemployment rate but he did lament the absence of the LPR by the news media. What did Mr. Z. expect from a media that does not want to give the current administration any more credit than absolutely necessary in print?
Our big government has messed up everything they have tried to manage for years. Consider the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) and their management of the reservations in the Four Corners region, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Kansas, etc. It is the advent of the casino that has helped raise the standard of living for many Indians, that and the discovery of natural resources on reservations.
Medicare is a big government success in that government now controls how much some medical providers can earn. Operative term here being control. My recent Medicare statements show that in my rural area Medicare only approves about 50% of what a provider charges and then if one is lucky they will pay 80% of what they approve, leaving the rest up to the patient. Mr. Z. is correct, contrary to big governments goals they have created an insurance industry that is profitable selling “supplemental Medicare insurance”. This can cost a couple, married filing joint, as much as $2,000 or more a year. And then there is “part D”, the premium, like Medicare, is taken out of some folks Social Security each month and it isn’t cheap either.
To be continued.
Jim Jochum
North Bend